U.S. Deploys Advanced Anti-Missile System to Bolster Israel's Defense Amid Rising Tensions
The United States is deploying troops and an advanced anti-missile system to Israel to support its air defenses following Iranian missile attacks. The move aims to shield Israel amid rising tensions with Iran and strengthens U.S. military presence, reflecting adjustments in response to regional security dynamics.
The United States announced the deployment of troops and an advanced anti-missile system to Israel on Sunday, underscoring an unusual step to support the nation's air defenses after recent missile attacks from Iran. President Biden emphasized the mission's focus on defending Israel, which considers possible responses to Iran's aggression.
This operation marks a rare instance of U.S. troop deployment to Israel, mainly seen outside joint drills, given Israel's own robust military capabilities. According to Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder, it highlights Washington's broader strategic realignment in the region, safeguarding Israel and U.S. interests against threats from Iran and its affiliates.
The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, crucial for intercepting potential threats, adds a formidable layer to Israel's existing defenses. While Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi criticized the deployment, claiming it endangers U.S. troops, the Pentagon has not specified the deployment timeline for this advanced system, last stationed in Israel for exercises in 2019.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. troops
- Israel
- anti-missile system
- THAAD
- Iran
- Middle East
- Biden
- Pentagon
- defense
- Lockheed Martin
ALSO READ
Iran's Pledge of Support: Tehran Vows Continued Resistance Against Israel
Nasrallah's Assassination: A Turning Point for Hezbollah and the Middle East
Iran Vows Retaliation for Israeli Killing of IRGC Commander in Beirut
Global Tensions Surge: Middle East Conflicts and European Political Shifts
Tensions Escalate in Middle East Following Hezbollah Leader's Death