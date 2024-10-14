ED Cracks Down on Jal Jeevan Mission Irregularities in Jharkhand

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of searches on Monday, as part of a money laundering investigation related to potential discrepancies in the execution of the Jal Jeevan Mission in election-ready Jharkhand, according to official statements.

The ED's operation spans more than 20 sites in Ranchi, targeting properties connected to prominent figures such as IAS officer Manish Ranjan, associated staff of Mithilesh Kumar Thakur—the drinking water and sanitation minister—and several government officials, contractors, and business personnel, the sources disclosed.

This probe into money laundering is linked to ongoing inquiries into the Jal Jeevan Mission, a central government initiative designed to deliver safe and sufficient drinking water through household tap connections. The investigation precedes the anticipated announcement of assembly elections in the region.

