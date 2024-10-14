Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Jal Jeevan Mission Irregularities in Jharkhand

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches across over 20 locations in Ranchi, investigating alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme in Jharkhand. Key targets include IAS officer Manish Ranjan and associates of the drinking water minister. The probe occurs as assembly elections are anticipated soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-10-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 10:32 IST
ED Cracks Down on Jal Jeevan Mission Irregularities in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of searches on Monday, as part of a money laundering investigation related to potential discrepancies in the execution of the Jal Jeevan Mission in election-ready Jharkhand, according to official statements.

The ED's operation spans more than 20 sites in Ranchi, targeting properties connected to prominent figures such as IAS officer Manish Ranjan, associated staff of Mithilesh Kumar Thakur—the drinking water and sanitation minister—and several government officials, contractors, and business personnel, the sources disclosed.

This probe into money laundering is linked to ongoing inquiries into the Jal Jeevan Mission, a central government initiative designed to deliver safe and sufficient drinking water through household tap connections. The investigation precedes the anticipated announcement of assembly elections in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024