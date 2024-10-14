Intensifying Tensions: China's War Games Near Taiwan Draw Global Attention

China's military has launched a fresh series of war games in the vicinity of Taiwan, describing the exercise as a warning against the "separatist acts" of Taiwan independence forces. This move has prompted condemnation from both Taipei and the United States. Taiwan, a democratic entity governed independently, remains on high alert following last week's national day speech by President Lai Ching-te, which was criticized by Beijing.

The Chinese military's Eastern Theatre Command stated that the "Joint Sword-2024B" drills are being conducted in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas. The Command labeled the exercises as a necessary measure to safeguard state sovereignty and national unity. Although the exact duration of the drills wasn't disclosed, a military map indicated multiple operational zones around Taiwan.

Despite the heightened military activity, including the presence of China's Liaoning aircraft carrier, no live-fire exercises or restricted air zones were declared. Taiwan's government has reiterated its commitment to peace and has criticized China's militaristic posture, calling for the respect of Taiwan's democratic choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)