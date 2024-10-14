Left Menu

Intensifying Tensions: China's War Games Near Taiwan Draw Global Attention

China has initiated new military exercises near Taiwan in a move to counter what it sees as separatist activities. These drills have stirred international concern, especially from Taiwan and the U.S., as tensions rise. China's military presence included ships and aircraft, but no live-fire exercises were announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 11:12 IST
Intensifying Tensions: China's War Games Near Taiwan Draw Global Attention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's military has launched a fresh series of war games in the vicinity of Taiwan, describing the exercise as a warning against the "separatist acts" of Taiwan independence forces. This move has prompted condemnation from both Taipei and the United States. Taiwan, a democratic entity governed independently, remains on high alert following last week's national day speech by President Lai Ching-te, which was criticized by Beijing.

The Chinese military's Eastern Theatre Command stated that the "Joint Sword-2024B" drills are being conducted in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas. The Command labeled the exercises as a necessary measure to safeguard state sovereignty and national unity. Although the exact duration of the drills wasn't disclosed, a military map indicated multiple operational zones around Taiwan.

Despite the heightened military activity, including the presence of China's Liaoning aircraft carrier, no live-fire exercises or restricted air zones were declared. Taiwan's government has reiterated its commitment to peace and has criticized China's militaristic posture, calling for the respect of Taiwan's democratic choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024