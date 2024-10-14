Record Surge in Applications for Australia's Working Holiday Visa Program

In a remarkable display of interest, Australia's new Working Holiday Maker visa program has already attracted around 40,000 applications within just two weeks, vying for only 1,000 available slots, according to Australian Assistant Minister for Immigration Matt Thistlethwaite.

The visa initiative, designed for Indians aged 18 to 30, permits stays in Australia of up to 12 months, providing a platform for cultural exchange and reinforcing the relationship between the two nations. Thistlethwaite shared these insights during the launch of the program.

The application window opened on October 1 and will close by the month's end, with successful applicants to be selected randomly for opportunities to live, work, and study in Australia as early as next year.

