Record Surge in Applications for Australia's Working Holiday Visa Program

Australia's Working Holiday Maker visa program has seen around 40,000 applications in two weeks for just 1,000 slots. The visa allows young Indians to live and work in Australia for up to a year, promoting cultural exchange and stronger ties between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 13:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of interest, Australia's new Working Holiday Maker visa program has already attracted around 40,000 applications within just two weeks, vying for only 1,000 available slots, according to Australian Assistant Minister for Immigration Matt Thistlethwaite.

The visa initiative, designed for Indians aged 18 to 30, permits stays in Australia of up to 12 months, providing a platform for cultural exchange and reinforcing the relationship between the two nations. Thistlethwaite shared these insights during the launch of the program.

The application window opened on October 1 and will close by the month's end, with successful applicants to be selected randomly for opportunities to live, work, and study in Australia as early as next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

