Sanctions and Shadows: Taipei's Titans Under Fire from Beijing
China has announced sanctions against Taiwanese businessman Robert Tsao and lawmaker Puma Shen, accusing them of engaging in separatist activities through the Black Bear Academy. The move highlights rising tensions over Taiwan's independence efforts, with China conducting military drills around the island to signal its disapproval.
China has declared sanctions against Taiwanese businessman Robert Tsao and lawmaker Puma Shen for their alleged involvement in pro-Taiwan independence activities via the Black Bear Academy. In a statement on Monday, the Taiwan Affairs Office accused the academy of inciting separatism, threatening stability across the Taiwan Strait.
Tsao, one of Taiwan's wealthiest figures, committed significant funds to civilian defense training, including Black Bear Academy. Shen, a Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker, is actively involved in the academy's operations. China labeled both as 'Taiwan independence' diehards, imposing sanctions on them and the academy.
This development coincides with China's military exercises around Taiwan, which Beijing asserts are a response to separatist actions. The Chinese government expressed its intolerance towards Taiwan's independence efforts by barring Tsao and Shen from traveling and restricting their business operations in mainland China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU's 'Hard and Fast' Sanctions Could Deter China Over Taiwan Conflict, Says ECFR
Spain to Impose Strict Sanctions for Stadium Violence
US Imposes Sanctions on Hilltop Youth and Leaders Amid Escalating West Bank Violence
NIA Recovers Live IED in Assam Amid Independence Day Disruption Plot
Britain Sanctions Members of Russian Cyber-Crime Gang Evil Corp