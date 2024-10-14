Left Menu

Sanctions and Shadows: Taipei's Titans Under Fire from Beijing

China has announced sanctions against Taiwanese businessman Robert Tsao and lawmaker Puma Shen, accusing them of engaging in separatist activities through the Black Bear Academy. The move highlights rising tensions over Taiwan's independence efforts, with China conducting military drills around the island to signal its disapproval.

China has declared sanctions against Taiwanese businessman Robert Tsao and lawmaker Puma Shen for their alleged involvement in pro-Taiwan independence activities via the Black Bear Academy. In a statement on Monday, the Taiwan Affairs Office accused the academy of inciting separatism, threatening stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Tsao, one of Taiwan's wealthiest figures, committed significant funds to civilian defense training, including Black Bear Academy. Shen, a Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker, is actively involved in the academy's operations. China labeled both as 'Taiwan independence' diehards, imposing sanctions on them and the academy.

This development coincides with China's military exercises around Taiwan, which Beijing asserts are a response to separatist actions. The Chinese government expressed its intolerance towards Taiwan's independence efforts by barring Tsao and Shen from traveling and restricting their business operations in mainland China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

