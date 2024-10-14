Kerala Assembly Demands Swift Central Aid for Wayanad Landslide Victims

The Kerala Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution criticizing the Central government's delay in providing assistance to landslide-impacted Wayanad.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh highlighted that the state had already submitted a memorandum detailing the destruction caused in areas like Chooralmala and Mundakkai.

The resolution urged immediate financial aid and loan waivers, as the delay is expected to hamper rehabilitation efforts after the severe natural disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)