Kerala Assembly Demands Swift Central Aid for Wayanad Landslide Victims
The Kerala Assembly passed a resolution urging the Central government to expedite aid for Wayanad, hit by a severe landslide. The resolution called for speedy financial assistance and loan waivers for affected residents. Delays are said to hinder rehabilitation efforts, amid one of India's worst landslide disasters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:41 IST
The Kerala Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution criticizing the Central government's delay in providing assistance to landslide-impacted Wayanad.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh highlighted that the state had already submitted a memorandum detailing the destruction caused in areas like Chooralmala and Mundakkai.
The resolution urged immediate financial aid and loan waivers, as the delay is expected to hamper rehabilitation efforts after the severe natural disaster.
