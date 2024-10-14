EU Cracks Down on Russian Influence in Moldova

The European Union has taken decisive action against individuals and entities destabilizing Moldova, targeting pro-Russian influences in the area. On Monday, the EU announced restrictive measures against five people and one entity.

These sanctions aim to counter Russian sway, focusing on the pro-Russian governor of Gagauzia, Evgenia Gutul, along with officials involved in separatist activities in the region.

The EU's move underscores its commitment to maintaining stability in Moldova and deterring foreign interference, particularly from Russia, in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)