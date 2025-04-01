Britain Fortifies Against Russian Influence with New Security Programme
The UK government is implementing a new security programme to counteract Russian influence. From July 1, entities linked to Russia must register with the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme or face severe penalties. This initiative aims to mitigate threats from foreign espionage and enhance national security.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The UK government is intensifying its efforts to shield the nation from Russian influence by classifying Russia as a top-tier concern in its security programme. Announced on Tuesday, this policy mandates that anyone or any organization involved with Russian authorities must register with the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme starting July 1, under threat of severe legal repercussions.
Home Office Minister Dan Jarvis underscored the programme's intent to disrupt malicious Russian activities. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper emphasized that these measures are critical for countering the Kremlin's longstanding threats to national security, citing past incidents like the Novichok poisonings and cyberattacks on British MPs.
The move follows Russia's continued challenges to European stability, including its invasion of Ukraine. Although calls have grown for China to be similarly classified due to its espionage activities, the government maintains a strategic, long-term approach towards its relationship with China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Forgotten Female Warriors: The Unsung Heroes of WWII Espionage
Dutch Parliament Enacts Stronger Anti-Espionage Laws
Major Arrests in Uttar Pradesh Reveal Alleged Espionage at Ordnance Factories
Espionage Unveiled: Kanpur Ordnance Scandal
U.S. National Security Efforts to Counter Russian Interference Stalled