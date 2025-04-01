Left Menu

UK Establishes Highest Tier for Russian Influence in New Registration Scheme

Britain is implementing a Foreign Influence Registration Scheme, categorizing Russian state workers on the highest tier. This move requires Moscow to disclose all political influence efforts, amid strained relations due to the Ukraine conflict. The scheme includes stringent measures to counter espionage and other threats.

Updated: 01-04-2025 21:01 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, Britain has announced its Foreign Influence Registration Scheme will classify anyone working for the Russian state at the highest influence tier. The scheme is set to commence on July 1, amid ongoing tensions with Russia over Britain's support for Ukraine.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis emphasized the scheme's role in countering national security threats, citing espionage and cyber attacks as prime concerns. NATO and Western intelligence have linked Russia to numerous hostile actions, which Moscow consistently denies. The Russian embassy in London has yet to comment on the development.

Beyond Russia, the British government has also targeted the Iranian state, placing it on the enhanced tier due to aggressive activities against UK interests. Foreign Minister David Lammy highlighted Britain's resolve to expose foreign attempts at influence to public scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

