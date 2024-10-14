Left Menu

Ukraine's Resilience: Fifth Day of Defense Against Russian Offensive

Ukrainian forces continue to defend against Russian attempts to breach their lines in Russia's Kursk region. President Zelenskiy reports that Ukrainian troops are also conducting counterattacks. This marks a significant moment since Ukraine's major incursion into Russian territory in August following the 2022 invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:46 IST
Ukrainian forces are successfully repelling Russian efforts to penetrate their defenses in Russia's western Kursk region for the fifth consecutive day, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday.

According to Zelenskiy, Ukrainian troops are not only holding their ground but are also launching their own counterattacks. This development follows Ukraine's major military push into Russian territory in August, a significant event in the ongoing conflict which escalated with Russia's comprehensive invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The situation reflects Ukraine's sustained resilience and strategic military maneuvers amid the prolonged conflict with Russia, showcasing their commitment to defending their sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

