Ukraine's Resilience: Fifth Day of Defense Against Russian Offensive

Ukrainian forces are successfully repelling Russian efforts to penetrate their defenses in Russia's western Kursk region for the fifth consecutive day, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday.

According to Zelenskiy, Ukrainian troops are not only holding their ground but are also launching their own counterattacks. This development follows Ukraine's major military push into Russian territory in August, a significant event in the ongoing conflict which escalated with Russia's comprehensive invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The situation reflects Ukraine's sustained resilience and strategic military maneuvers amid the prolonged conflict with Russia, showcasing their commitment to defending their sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)