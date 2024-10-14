Ukraine's Resilience: Fifth Day of Defense Against Russian Offensive
Ukrainian forces continue to defend against Russian attempts to breach their lines in Russia's Kursk region. President Zelenskiy reports that Ukrainian troops are also conducting counterattacks. This marks a significant moment since Ukraine's major incursion into Russian territory in August following the 2022 invasion.
Ukrainian forces are successfully repelling Russian efforts to penetrate their defenses in Russia's western Kursk region for the fifth consecutive day, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday.
According to Zelenskiy, Ukrainian troops are not only holding their ground but are also launching their own counterattacks. This development follows Ukraine's major military push into Russian territory in August, a significant event in the ongoing conflict which escalated with Russia's comprehensive invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The situation reflects Ukraine's sustained resilience and strategic military maneuvers amid the prolonged conflict with Russia, showcasing their commitment to defending their sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Taiwan Braces for Typhoon Krathon with Land Warning
Mithun Chakraborty Awarded Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Iconic Cinema Contributions
India, Australia, and New Zealand Dominate ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups
Fiinovation Celebrates Foundation Day with Anthem and Awards
Hettich India Shines at Asia Pacific HRM Awards and Top 10 Global HR Excellence Awards