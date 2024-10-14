Dutch Trial Sheds Light on Yazidi Enslavement by Islamic State

Hasna Aarab, a 33-year-old Dutch citizen, appeared in a Netherlands court on Monday, charged with crimes against humanity for allegedly enslaving two Yazidi women in Syria.

Aarab reportedly kept the women as domestic slaves in Raqqa from 2015 to 2016, living there with her son and Islamic State fighter husband. This trial marks the Netherlands as the second country to prosecute an Islamic State member for crimes against the Yazidis.

During the proceedings, Aarab acknowledged her presence in the household but denied witnessing any abuse. She claimed her husband exerted control over her. The defense is preparing to present its case later this week.

