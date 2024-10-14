Hunt Intensifies for Suspect in NCP Leader's Gripping Assassination Case

The investigation into the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique has intensified, with authorities scouring places of worship in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain and Khandwa districts. These locations are crucial in the hunt for Shivkumar Gautam, the suspected third shooter, amidst growing concern as elections approach in Maharashtra.

Gautam's search began after a Mumbai Police team arrived in Madhya Pradesh to trace him, just days following Siddique's assassination in Mumbai. The murder shook the state just ahead of forthcoming polls. Teams are also on the lookout for other conspirators behind this brazen attack.

Numerous people have already been apprehended in connection to the crime, which unfolded in the bustling financial capital. The police continue to explore several angles, from potential business or political rivalries to possible contract killings, as part of a wider investigation into this high-profile killing.

