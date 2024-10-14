Left Menu

China's Diplomatic Call for Restraint in Middle East Tensions

China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, has urged caution amidst growing tensions between Israel and Iran. In discussions with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, Wang called for measures to safeguard UNIFIL personnel and advocated for a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, reflecting China's stance on promoting peace.

China is stepping into the fray, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi urging all involved parties to exercise caution amidst rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

During a phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, Wang emphasized the necessity of protecting United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) personnel.

China reiterated its call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, underscoring its position as a proponent of peace in the region.

