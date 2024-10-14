China's Diplomatic Call for Restraint in Middle East Tensions

China is stepping into the fray, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi urging all involved parties to exercise caution amidst rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

During a phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, Wang emphasized the necessity of protecting United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) personnel.

China reiterated its call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, underscoring its position as a proponent of peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)