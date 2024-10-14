Manhunt Across Madhya Pradesh: Mumbai Police Pursue Fugitive Shooter in Siddique Murder
Police teams from Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh are working together to find Shivkumar Gautam, the third shooter in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Several individuals are already arrested, and the investigation explores multiple angles, including political rivalry and contract killing.
In a concerted effort, law enforcement agencies from Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh are on the relentless trail of the third shooter involved in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The investigation has amplified as police scour the districts of Ujjain and Khandwa, suspecting the presence of fugitive shooter Shivkumar Gautam in these areas.
This development follows the dramatic murder of Siddique in Mumbai by three gunmen, prompting a multifaceted probe that examines possible contract killing, political discord, and threat perceptions tied to a slum rehabilitation project. Already, authorities have arrested several individuals, including alleged shooters Gurmail Baljit Singh and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, alongside co-conspirators.
As the nationwide manhunt intensifies, the probe extends to various locations across India to unearth the complete conspiracy behind the high-profile murder. With sections of the police currently combing distinct areas, suspicions hint connections to broader underworld networks, further complicating the case landscape.
