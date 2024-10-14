Minister Kurian Addresses Madrassa Funding Controversy

Union Minister George Kurian has stated that the central government was not involved in the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) decision to recommend halting state funding for madrassas. Kurian emphasized that the commission operates independently with quasi-judicial authority.

Reacting to the issue, Kurian explained that the NCPCR is a statutory body entitled to conduct independent studies and issue orders. He clarified, 'Generally, the executive does not react to the commission's decisions, which are quasi-judicial in nature. The Centre has no role in the commission's decision.'

Criticism has arisen from both the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress regarding the NCPCR's directives. The commission's report, 'Guardians of Faith or Oppressors of Rights?', argued that madrassas' exemption from the Right to Education Act deprives children of a quality education. Judicial remedies have been suggested as a way forward.

