Left Menu

Minister Kurian Addresses Madrassa Funding Controversy

Union Minister George Kurian clarified that the central government had no involvement in the NCPCR's recommendation to halt state funding for madrassas. The commission, an independent body, raised concerns about madrassas' compliance with the Right to Education Act. The report titled 'Guardians of Faith or Oppressors of Rights?' critiques educational exemptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:47 IST
Minister Kurian Addresses Madrassa Funding Controversy
funding
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister George Kurian has stated that the central government was not involved in the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) decision to recommend halting state funding for madrassas. Kurian emphasized that the commission operates independently with quasi-judicial authority.

Reacting to the issue, Kurian explained that the NCPCR is a statutory body entitled to conduct independent studies and issue orders. He clarified, 'Generally, the executive does not react to the commission's decisions, which are quasi-judicial in nature. The Centre has no role in the commission's decision.'

Criticism has arisen from both the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress regarding the NCPCR's directives. The commission's report, 'Guardians of Faith or Oppressors of Rights?', argued that madrassas' exemption from the Right to Education Act deprives children of a quality education. Judicial remedies have been suggested as a way forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024