Gym Trainer Accused of Temple Marriage Fraud
A Mumbai gym trainer, Siddhant Tambe, was charged with raping a woman after a symbolic temple marriage. His parents were also booked for not accepting her as their daughter-in-law. The victim, a 31-year-old mother, claimed the trainer consumed poison and refused to communicate while hospitalized.
A 20-year-old gym trainer in Mumbai has been charged with raping a woman following a symbolic marriage in a temple, according to police officials.
The accused, Siddhant Tambe, allegedly befriended and symbolically wed the 31-year-old victim, who recently moved to Mumbai. Tambe's parents, Minakshi and Manoj, are also facing charges for not accepting the victim as their daughter-in-law.
The situation worsened when the woman discovered that Tambe had consumed poison and was hospitalized, where he refused to speak to her. The police have charged Tambe with rape and his parents with other offenses as per Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
(With inputs from agencies.)
