Teenager's Harrowing Ordeal in Chinhat: A Call for Justice

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Chinhat, left bound in a field, and later found by her family. She was hospitalized with a stable condition. The incident is under investigation by police, with an FIR filed under relevant sections including POCSO Act. Three teams have been formed to solve the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A shocking incident unfolded in Chinhat as a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped on Monday afternoon. Authorities revealed the minor was discovered in a field, her hands and legs bound. She was quickly admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors confirm her condition as stable.

Legal actions are underway as an FIR has been lodged by the family under relevant sections including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 64 (1) pertaining to rape, and the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank Singh.

The Chinhat police are actively investigating, having deployed three dedicated teams to solve this disturbing case and ensure justice for the young victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

