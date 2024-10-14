Teenager's Harrowing Ordeal in Chinhat: A Call for Justice

A shocking incident unfolded in Chinhat as a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped on Monday afternoon. Authorities revealed the minor was discovered in a field, her hands and legs bound. She was quickly admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors confirm her condition as stable.

Legal actions are underway as an FIR has been lodged by the family under relevant sections including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 64 (1) pertaining to rape, and the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank Singh.

The Chinhat police are actively investigating, having deployed three dedicated teams to solve this disturbing case and ensure justice for the young victim.

