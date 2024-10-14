Teenager's Harrowing Ordeal in Chinhat: A Call for Justice
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Chinhat, left bound in a field, and later found by her family. She was hospitalized with a stable condition. The incident is under investigation by police, with an FIR filed under relevant sections including POCSO Act. Three teams have been formed to solve the case.
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident unfolded in Chinhat as a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped on Monday afternoon. Authorities revealed the minor was discovered in a field, her hands and legs bound. She was quickly admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors confirm her condition as stable.
Legal actions are underway as an FIR has been lodged by the family under relevant sections including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 64 (1) pertaining to rape, and the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank Singh.
The Chinhat police are actively investigating, having deployed three dedicated teams to solve this disturbing case and ensure justice for the young victim.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Nab Two Sharpshooters in Extortion Case at Nangloi Sweets Shop
Vijayawada Tightens Security for Navratri Celebrations with 4500 Police Personnel and Drone Surveillance
Mumbai Police Summons BookMyShow CEO Over Coldplay Tickets Black Market Probe
Delhi High Court Permits Plea Against Singhu Border Blockade, Directs Representation to Police Commissioner
Delhi Police Busts Petrol Pump Scam Syndicate, Arrests Three