Highway Encroachments Spark Legal Battle with Urgent Plea

Former Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy has approached the Supreme Court seeking stringent monitoring and swift removal of unauthorized constructions crowding national highways. Presiding over the case, Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih acknowledged Rudy's concerns, allowing him to make his argument in the backdrop of a related ongoing matter.

The Supreme Court has scheduled further deliberations on Rudy's plea for November 4, having granted time to the Additional Solicitor General, KM Nataraj, to address the matters raised. Rudy's application stresses that the proliferation of encroachments, notably on Bihar's NH-31 and NH-722, undermines road safety, infrastructure endurance, and public convenience.

Documented evidence submitted by Rudy points to significant traffic disruptions and safety risks posed by the encroachments. Highlighting a broader national issue echoed in the apex court's existing directions, Rudy has advocated for stricter administrative oversight, technology-based monitoring, and a requirement for No Objection Certificates for highway-adjacent utilities.

