Arrest of Alleged Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Two suspected Naxalites were arrested in Chhattisgarh for allegedly torching vehicles used in construction. The arrests were made by local police and Chhattisgarh Armed Force. The incident occurred along the Poshanpalli-Gorgunda route last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, two individuals suspected of Naxalite activity were apprehended in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

Jitendra Sodhi, 38, and Beladi Ramchandram, 27, were taken into custody by the local police alongside the Chhattisgarh Armed Force in the Karkavaya-Meghapur area.

Authorities allege the duo was responsible for setting ablaze vehicles used in construction projects on the Poshanpalli-Gorgunda route on February 28 of the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

