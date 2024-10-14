Left Menu

Skripal Poisoning Inquiry: Accusations Against Putin

The inquiry into the Novichok poisoning claims Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter. The incident indirectly caused Dawn Sturgess's death. British authorities accuse Russian agents of the attack, escalating political tensions between London and Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:33 IST
Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal has alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Novichok poisoning that nearly killed him and his daughter Yulia in 2018. Skripal's statement was disclosed during an inquiry into the death of Dawn Sturgess, who was unintentionally affected by the same nerve agent.

Sturgess died months after the Skripals' poisoning, after her partner found a discarded perfume bottle believed to be used by Russian spies to transport the nerve agent. This incident led to significant diplomatic tensions between the UK and Russia, with the UK expelling Russian diplomats in retaliation.

British police have charged three Russian GRU officers with the attempted murder of the Skripals, although all deny involvement. The British inquiry aims to uncover the truth behind the poisoning, with confidential evidence to be heard in private sessions to protect national security interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

