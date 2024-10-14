International Outcry Over Israeli Attacks on UN Peacekeepers

Italy, Britain, France, and Germany have issued a stern condemnation of recent Israeli military actions against the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). The joint statement declared these actions contrary to international humanitarian law and called for an immediate halt.

These nations underscored the critical role UNIFIL plays in maintaining stability in southern Lebanon. They emphasized the necessity for Israel and all involved parties to guarantee the security of the peacekeepers.

UNIFIL, comprising hundreds of European soldiers, reported repeated attacks in recent days as Israel continues its military operations targeting Hezbollah. In response, Israel has pressed the U.N. to redeploy its troops away from the conflict zone.

