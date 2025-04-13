Britain Boosts Export Financing Amid US Tariff Challenges

On Sunday, Britain declared an expansion of its export financing support by £20 billion ($26 billion), particularly for those impacted by U.S. tariffs. This move is designed to provide stability as businesses adjust to a new era of global trade.

The United States has imposed significant tariffs on various imports including steel, aluminum, and cars, aggravating the uncertainty for UK companies regarding the evolving trade framework. In response, the UK government has boosted UK Export Finance's lending capacity to £80 billion, designating up to £10 billion to aid firms most affected in the near term.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves emphasized the importance of this initiative, noting, "The world is changing, and it's crucial to support our leading businesses as they face upcoming challenges." The package also includes loans up to £2 million for small and medium-sized enterprises.

