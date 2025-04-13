Left Menu

Britain Boosts Export Financing Amid US Tariff Challenges

Britain announced a £20 billion increase in export financing, addressing challenges posed by U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump. The support aims to stabilize businesses affected by a new global trade landscape. UK Export Finance's capacity has been raised to £80 billion, with specific aid for small enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-04-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 04:31 IST
Britain Boosts Export Financing Amid US Tariff Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Sunday, Britain declared an expansion of its export financing support by £20 billion ($26 billion), particularly for those impacted by U.S. tariffs. This move is designed to provide stability as businesses adjust to a new era of global trade.

The United States has imposed significant tariffs on various imports including steel, aluminum, and cars, aggravating the uncertainty for UK companies regarding the evolving trade framework. In response, the UK government has boosted UK Export Finance's lending capacity to £80 billion, designating up to £10 billion to aid firms most affected in the near term.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves emphasized the importance of this initiative, noting, "The world is changing, and it's crucial to support our leading businesses as they face upcoming challenges." The package also includes loans up to £2 million for small and medium-sized enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

