Netanyahu Vows Expanded Strikes Against Hezbollah
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces plans to expand military strikes against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group throughout Lebanon, including Beirut, following a drone strike on a military base.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that the nation's military efforts against Hezbollah will expand throughout Lebanon, targeting the group even in the capital, Beirut.
During a visit to a military base that was struck by a Hezbollah drone on Sunday, Netanyahu emphasized the resolve to intensify attacks.
Hezbollah, known for its ties to Iran, represents a significant front in ongoing regional tensions, with Israel poised to respond assertively.
