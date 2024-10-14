Left Menu

Netanyahu Vows Expanded Strikes Against Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces plans to expand military strikes against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group throughout Lebanon, including Beirut, following a drone strike on a military base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:41 IST
Netanyahu Vows Expanded Strikes Against Hezbollah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that the nation's military efforts against Hezbollah will expand throughout Lebanon, targeting the group even in the capital, Beirut.

During a visit to a military base that was struck by a Hezbollah drone on Sunday, Netanyahu emphasized the resolve to intensify attacks.

Hezbollah, known for its ties to Iran, represents a significant front in ongoing regional tensions, with Israel poised to respond assertively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024