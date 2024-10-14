Netanyahu Vows Expanded Strikes Against Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that the nation's military efforts against Hezbollah will expand throughout Lebanon, targeting the group even in the capital, Beirut.

During a visit to a military base that was struck by a Hezbollah drone on Sunday, Netanyahu emphasized the resolve to intensify attacks.

Hezbollah, known for its ties to Iran, represents a significant front in ongoing regional tensions, with Israel poised to respond assertively.

