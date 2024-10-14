Delhi's Drug Trafficking Network Exploits Bike Couriers in Capital

Drug traffickers in Delhi are increasingly utilizing bike transport services to distribute narcotics, disguising them as commonplace consignments such as medicine or food, as confirmed by police officials on Monday.

The Delhi Police arrested two individuals, including a Nigerian woman, employing this innovative method to deliver drugs to hotels and clubs.

In response to a recent major drug bust, Delhi Police have intensified efforts against local drug networks, crucial in the distribution across the capital and nearby areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)