Delhi's Drug Trafficking Network Exploits Bike Couriers in Capital
Drug traffickers in Delhi are using bike transport services to deliver narcotics, camouflaging them as everyday packages. Two individuals, including a Nigerian national, were arrested by police for dealing drugs using motorcycle couriers. Authorities are intensifying efforts to combat local drug supply networks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 23:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Drug traffickers in Delhi are increasingly utilizing bike transport services to distribute narcotics, disguising them as commonplace consignments such as medicine or food, as confirmed by police officials on Monday.
The Delhi Police arrested two individuals, including a Nigerian woman, employing this innovative method to deliver drugs to hotels and clubs.
In response to a recent major drug bust, Delhi Police have intensified efforts against local drug networks, crucial in the distribution across the capital and nearby areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
