Akhilesh Yadav Advocates for 'Seva Bhavan'

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav critiqued the current administration, urging a name change for Uttar Pradesh's governor's residence from Raj Bhavan to 'Seva Bhavan'.

On the social media platform X, Yadav shared a brief video displaying construction activities outside the Raj Bhavan, questioning if proper approvals were secured.

Yadav emphasized the importance of adhering to legal standards with a public display of construction plans and proposed replacing 'Raj', a remnant of colonial influence, with 'Seva' to signify democratic governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)