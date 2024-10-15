Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates for 'Seva Bhavan'

Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, criticized the ongoing construction at Uttar Pradesh's Raj Bhavan and suggested renaming it to 'Seva Bhavan' to reflect democratic values. He urged authorities to ensure the construction has the necessary approvals and called for transparency in the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-10-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 00:01 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates for 'Seva Bhavan'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav critiqued the current administration, urging a name change for Uttar Pradesh's governor's residence from Raj Bhavan to 'Seva Bhavan'.

On the social media platform X, Yadav shared a brief video displaying construction activities outside the Raj Bhavan, questioning if proper approvals were secured.

Yadav emphasized the importance of adhering to legal standards with a public display of construction plans and proposed replacing 'Raj', a remnant of colonial influence, with 'Seva' to signify democratic governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024