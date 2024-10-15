Akhilesh Yadav Advocates for 'Seva Bhavan'
Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, criticized the ongoing construction at Uttar Pradesh's Raj Bhavan and suggested renaming it to 'Seva Bhavan' to reflect democratic values. He urged authorities to ensure the construction has the necessary approvals and called for transparency in the process.
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav critiqued the current administration, urging a name change for Uttar Pradesh's governor's residence from Raj Bhavan to 'Seva Bhavan'.
On the social media platform X, Yadav shared a brief video displaying construction activities outside the Raj Bhavan, questioning if proper approvals were secured.
Yadav emphasized the importance of adhering to legal standards with a public display of construction plans and proposed replacing 'Raj', a remnant of colonial influence, with 'Seva' to signify democratic governance.
