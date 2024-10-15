Controversy Erupts at Dasna Temple: Political and Religious Tensions Rise

Tensions flared at Ghaziabad's Dasna temple after alleged remarks by priest Yati Narsinghanand on Prophet Muhammad led to protests from the Muslim community on October 4. BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss the incident's nuances.

Gurjar conveyed that Chief Minister Adityanath emphasized maintaining peace and assured appropriate actions against anyone found guilty. He shared his meeting with Adityanath via a social media post, further calling for the expulsion of Rohingya Muslims and implementation of the National Security Act against alleged temple attackers.

Narsinghanand, embroiled in multiple FIRs along with protests due to his comments, reportedly made speeches at an event that mocked religious sentiments. Close aide Anil Yadav, also known as Chhota Narsinghanand, was arrested and implicated in the same controversy.

