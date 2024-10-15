Controversy Erupts at Dasna Temple: Political and Religious Tensions Rise
BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar briefed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the Dasna temple incident, where protests broke out following alleged remarks by priest Yati Narsinghanand. The incident led to members of the Muslim community gathering and allegedly pelting stones at the temple. Narsinghanand faces multiple charges over the comments.
- Country:
- India
Tensions flared at Ghaziabad's Dasna temple after alleged remarks by priest Yati Narsinghanand on Prophet Muhammad led to protests from the Muslim community on October 4. BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss the incident's nuances.
Gurjar conveyed that Chief Minister Adityanath emphasized maintaining peace and assured appropriate actions against anyone found guilty. He shared his meeting with Adityanath via a social media post, further calling for the expulsion of Rohingya Muslims and implementation of the National Security Act against alleged temple attackers.
Narsinghanand, embroiled in multiple FIRs along with protests due to his comments, reportedly made speeches at an event that mocked religious sentiments. Close aide Anil Yadav, also known as Chhota Narsinghanand, was arrested and implicated in the same controversy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dasna
- temple
- incident
- BJP
- MLA
- Nand Kishor Gurjar
- Yogi Adityanath
- Narsinghanand
- protests
- Ghaziabad
ALSO READ
Co-Convict in AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal's Case Moves Delhi High Court, Hearing on October 18
Yogi Adityanath Rebukes Rahul Gandhi's 'Naach-Gaana' Comment on Ram Temple
MP Chief Minister Hails PSO for Life-Saving CPR to BJP MLA
Police Register Case Against BJP MLA Over Inciting Remarks
Siddaramaiah Defends Against ED's PMLA Allegations in MUDA Case