Italy's Offshore Asylum Processing Centers: A Controversial Move

Italy has begun a contentious operation to transfer migrants to Albania for asylum processing, the Interior Ministry announced Monday. The initiative aims to handle the influx of migrants outside Italy's borders, provoking a mix of support and criticism.

The inaugural transfer involved 16 men from Bangladesh and Egypt, who were rescued at sea. Premier Giorgia Meloni's far-right government opened the two centers in Albania to manage asylum claims, initially accommodating 400 migrants, with plans to expand capacity soon.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has endorsed the five-year agreement. However, human rights organizations express concern over the precedent this may set. The UN refugee agency is monitoring the operation to ensure the protection of migrant rights.

