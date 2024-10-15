Left Menu

Italy's Offshore Asylum Processing Centers: A Controversial Move

Italy has started transferring migrants to Albania as part of a plan to process asylum-seekers offshore, raising human rights concerns. The first group of 16 men from Bangladesh and Egypt left for the newly established centers. The EU-backed deal is seen as innovative yet contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 15-10-2024 01:00 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 01:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy has begun a contentious operation to transfer migrants to Albania for asylum processing, the Interior Ministry announced Monday. The initiative aims to handle the influx of migrants outside Italy's borders, provoking a mix of support and criticism.

The inaugural transfer involved 16 men from Bangladesh and Egypt, who were rescued at sea. Premier Giorgia Meloni's far-right government opened the two centers in Albania to manage asylum claims, initially accommodating 400 migrants, with plans to expand capacity soon.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has endorsed the five-year agreement. However, human rights organizations express concern over the precedent this may set. The UN refugee agency is monitoring the operation to ensure the protection of migrant rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

