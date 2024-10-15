Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Canada and India Clash over Sikh Leader's Assassination

Canada has expelled six Indian diplomats amid complex diplomatic tensions surrounding the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia last year. The move, announced on Monday by the foreign ministry, followed India's expulsion of six Canadian diplomats, including the acting high commissioner, marking a significant downturn in bilateral relations.

Relations reached a nadir when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged Indian involvement in the assassination, a claim supported by significant evidence, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The police reported extensive criminal activities orchestrated by Indian agents targeting South Asian communities in Canada.

Despite attempts at diplomatic reparations, including Canadian officials pausing trade negotiations, tensions escalated with India suspending visa issuance to Canadians. The escalating diplomatic row underscores the complexities of international relations when internal security and national sovereignty conflicts arise.

(With inputs from agencies.)