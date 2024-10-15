Punjab Gram Panchayat Polls: A Testament to Democracy in Action
Polling for gram panchayats in Punjab is taking place with stringent security. Voting started at 8am and will continue until 4pm for sarpanch and panch positions. The elections, free of political party symbols, involve over 25,000 candidates for sarpanch and 80,000 for panch.
Amid heightened security, polling for gram panchayats in Punjab commenced uninterruptedly on Tuesday, officials confirmed. Voting for roles including 'sarpanch' and 'panch' began promptly at 8 a.m. via traditional ballot boxes and is set to continue until 4 p.m.
Punjab boasts 19,110 polling booths, with 1,187 categorized as hyper-sensitive. A notable 13,225 gram panchayats are active, with 9,398 specifically electing sarpanch positions. Interestingly, a significant number of sarpanch positions—3,798 in total—have already been filled by unopposed candidates.
The Punjab Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, passed last month, ensures that these elections occur sans political symbols, thereby emphasizing non-partisan local governance. The Chief Minister's sincere appeal highlights the importance of fair and free voting as a commendable democratic foundation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
