Left Menu

Naval Officer's Wife Forged Documents for Home Loan Scam

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against the wife of a naval officer alongside two others for allegedly forging documents associated with a home loan worth Rs 40 lakh. The accused conducted the fraud while the officer was on duty in Russia, involving misuse of information technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 15-10-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 09:43 IST
Naval Officer's Wife Forged Documents for Home Loan Scam
home loans Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai police have lodged a formal charge against a naval officer's wife, along with two accomplices, following allegations of document forgery linked to a Rs 40 lakh home loan scam, officials reported on Tuesday. The 34-year-old victim is based in Mumbai.

According to his complaint, while serving in Russia, the naval officer's wife, in collusion with a bank officer in Navi Mumbai, orchestrated the fraudulent scheme. They amended his joint loan application documents to include her contact details and a counterfeit email address, said a police official from the CBD station, quoting the complaint.

The trio also used the thumb impression of the third accused on the falsified documents, enabling them to secure the home loan and funnel the funds directly to the builder, thereby deceiving the victim. Subsequently, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed on Saturday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for cheating and forgery, alongside Information Technology Act provisions, the official stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024