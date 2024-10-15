Naval Officer's Wife Forged Documents for Home Loan Scam

The Navi Mumbai police have lodged a formal charge against a naval officer's wife, along with two accomplices, following allegations of document forgery linked to a Rs 40 lakh home loan scam, officials reported on Tuesday. The 34-year-old victim is based in Mumbai.

According to his complaint, while serving in Russia, the naval officer's wife, in collusion with a bank officer in Navi Mumbai, orchestrated the fraudulent scheme. They amended his joint loan application documents to include her contact details and a counterfeit email address, said a police official from the CBD station, quoting the complaint.

The trio also used the thumb impression of the third accused on the falsified documents, enabling them to secure the home loan and funnel the funds directly to the builder, thereby deceiving the victim. Subsequently, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed on Saturday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for cheating and forgery, alongside Information Technology Act provisions, the official stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)