Police Nab Stalker in Thane: A Mother's Courage

In a troubling incident in Thane, Maharashtra, police have apprehended a 30-year-old man accused of stalking and harassing an 11-year-old girl. The suspect reportedly followed the young student on her way back from school on several occasions, attempting to coerce her into an auto-rickshaw.

The girl's distress escalated when the man allegedly threatened her with harm should she reveal the harassment to anyone. This prompted her mother to lodge a complaint with the Narpoli police on Sunday, leading to the man's arrest.

Authorities have charged the accused under several Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections including assault and sexual harassment, as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, highlighting the severity of the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)