Thane Civic Body Seals Petrol Pump over Unpaid Property Tax

In a decisive move, authorities in Thane district's Kalyan town have sealed a petrol pump over an unpaid property tax of Rs 95.14 lakh. The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation took the action to emphasize the significance of property tax as a key revenue source.

The sealing of the petrol pump at Mauje-Chikanghar serves as a stark warning to other property owners about the risks of ignoring tax obligations, a civic spokesperson noted.

Officials stressed the necessity for businesses and property owners to fulfill their tax duties, which play an essential role in local governance and development.

