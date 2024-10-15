Left Menu

Thane Civic Body Seals Petrol Pump over Unpaid Property Tax

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Thane district has sealed a petrol pump in Kalyan town due to unpaid property tax of Rs 95.14 lakh. This action underscores the importance of property tax as a critical revenue source for the civic body and warns property owners against neglecting tax duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 15-10-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 10:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, authorities in Thane district's Kalyan town have sealed a petrol pump over an unpaid property tax of Rs 95.14 lakh. The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation took the action to emphasize the significance of property tax as a key revenue source.

The sealing of the petrol pump at Mauje-Chikanghar serves as a stark warning to other property owners about the risks of ignoring tax obligations, a civic spokesperson noted.

Officials stressed the necessity for businesses and property owners to fulfill their tax duties, which play an essential role in local governance and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

