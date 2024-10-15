Thane Civic Body Seals Petrol Pump over Unpaid Property Tax
The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Thane district has sealed a petrol pump in Kalyan town due to unpaid property tax of Rs 95.14 lakh. This action underscores the importance of property tax as a critical revenue source for the civic body and warns property owners against neglecting tax duties.
In a decisive move, authorities in Thane district's Kalyan town have sealed a petrol pump over an unpaid property tax of Rs 95.14 lakh. The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation took the action to emphasize the significance of property tax as a key revenue source.
The sealing of the petrol pump at Mauje-Chikanghar serves as a stark warning to other property owners about the risks of ignoring tax obligations, a civic spokesperson noted.
Officials stressed the necessity for businesses and property owners to fulfill their tax duties, which play an essential role in local governance and development.
