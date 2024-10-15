Unveiling Allegations: Kerala Police Reports on ADGP M R Ajithkumar
Kerala's state police chief submitted two reports on ADGP M R Ajithkumar's allegations to the assembly, sparking controversy. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan defended transparency in the matter. The reports were compiled by a high-level investigation team and involved Ajithkumar's alleged misconduct and meetings with RSS leaders.
- Country:
- India
Two investigation reports concerning allegations against ADGP M R Ajithkumar were presented by state police chief Sheikh Darvesh Saheb in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday.
Following the reports' submission, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the assembly, acknowledging the extensive speculative coverage surrounding the probe findings related to the ADGP.
Vijayan emphasized the government's commitment to transparency, stating that the detailed reports were now public. The reports, compiled by a high-level team, investigated accusations against Ajithkumar and his meetings with RSS leaders, submitted on October 5 by the DGP.
This move to disclose the reports followed the Congress-led UDF opposition's demand in the assembly.
The CPI(M)-led LDF government faced continuing criticism from the opposition regarding allegations raised by independent MLA P V Anvar and reportedly influenced Ajithkumar's removal from law and order responsibilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ADGP
- Kerala
- investigation
- reports
- allegations
- RSS
- assembly
- opposition
- government
- transparency
ALSO READ
Sexual Assault Allegations Shake Malayalam Film Industry
Haryana CM Saini Confident of BJP Hat-Trick Amidst Allegations of Infighting
Delhi Govt Orders Audit Amid Financial Mismanagement Allegations in DU Colleges
Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar Addresses Allegations of Plot to Topple Government
Rahul Gandhi Promises Old Pension Scheme Restoration Ahead of Haryana Assembly Polls