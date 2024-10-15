Unveiling Allegations: Kerala Police Reports on ADGP M R Ajithkumar

Two investigation reports concerning allegations against ADGP M R Ajithkumar were presented by state police chief Sheikh Darvesh Saheb in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday.

Following the reports' submission, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the assembly, acknowledging the extensive speculative coverage surrounding the probe findings related to the ADGP.

Vijayan emphasized the government's commitment to transparency, stating that the detailed reports were now public. The reports, compiled by a high-level team, investigated accusations against Ajithkumar and his meetings with RSS leaders, submitted on October 5 by the DGP.

This move to disclose the reports followed the Congress-led UDF opposition's demand in the assembly.

The CPI(M)-led LDF government faced continuing criticism from the opposition regarding allegations raised by independent MLA P V Anvar and reportedly influenced Ajithkumar's removal from law and order responsibilities.

