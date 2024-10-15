Dawn Drama: Robbery Suspect Nabbed After Shootout
A robbery suspect named Irfan was arrested after a shootout with police, leaving him injured. The accompanying suspect evaded capture. Police recovered a pistol, cartridges, and cash. During interrogation, Irfan confessed to a prior robbery in Agjain. He is currently receiving medical treatment, while efforts continue to locate his accomplice.
- Country:
- India
A robbery suspect identified as Irfan has been apprehended following a shootout with police that left him with a leg injury. The incident unfolded at approximately 4:30 AM during a routine police check, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akhilesh Singh.
Two individuals riding a motorcycle were stopped by police when they opened fire. In the ensuing exchange, Irfan sustained a gunshot wound, while his accomplice managed to escape under the cover of darkness, ASP Singh reported.
Authorities seized a country-made pistol, live and empty cartridges, and cash totaling Rs 3,250 from Irfan. He has confessed to a robbery in Agjain on August 29. Irfan is receiving medical treatment at a Nawabganj community health center as police continue their search for the escaped suspect, Singh added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
