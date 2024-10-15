Dawn Drama: Robbery Suspect Nabbed After Shootout

A robbery suspect identified as Irfan has been apprehended following a shootout with police that left him with a leg injury. The incident unfolded at approximately 4:30 AM during a routine police check, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akhilesh Singh.

Two individuals riding a motorcycle were stopped by police when they opened fire. In the ensuing exchange, Irfan sustained a gunshot wound, while his accomplice managed to escape under the cover of darkness, ASP Singh reported.

Authorities seized a country-made pistol, live and empty cartridges, and cash totaling Rs 3,250 from Irfan. He has confessed to a robbery in Agjain on August 29. Irfan is receiving medical treatment at a Nawabganj community health center as police continue their search for the escaped suspect, Singh added.

