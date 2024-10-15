Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds in Aligarh with Discovery of Dismembered Body

Villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district discovered a dismembered body of an unidentified man. Found in Dhaulia village, the remains were first spotted by a resident on a morning walk. Police have launched an investigation, deploying a dog squad to aid in identifying the deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 14:37 IST
Mystery Unfolds in Aligarh with Discovery of Dismembered Body
corruption investigations Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking discovery, villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district stumbled upon a dismembered body of an unidentified middle-aged man.

The gruesome find was made in Dhaulia village under Iglas police station area, when a local resident uncovered a body part during a morning walk.

Authorities speculate that stray dogs may have disturbed the remains, parts of which were scattered. Investigations are underway as a police dog squad has been deployed to aid in identifying the deceased, according to Iglas Circle Officer Rajiv Dwivedi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024