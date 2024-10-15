Mystery Unfolds in Aligarh with Discovery of Dismembered Body

In a shocking discovery, villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district stumbled upon a dismembered body of an unidentified middle-aged man.

The gruesome find was made in Dhaulia village under Iglas police station area, when a local resident uncovered a body part during a morning walk.

Authorities speculate that stray dogs may have disturbed the remains, parts of which were scattered. Investigations are underway as a police dog squad has been deployed to aid in identifying the deceased, according to Iglas Circle Officer Rajiv Dwivedi.

(With inputs from agencies.)