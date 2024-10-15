Mystery Unfolds in Aligarh with Discovery of Dismembered Body
Villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district discovered a dismembered body of an unidentified man. Found in Dhaulia village, the remains were first spotted by a resident on a morning walk. Police have launched an investigation, deploying a dog squad to aid in identifying the deceased.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 14:37 IST
In a shocking discovery, villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district stumbled upon a dismembered body of an unidentified middle-aged man.
The gruesome find was made in Dhaulia village under Iglas police station area, when a local resident uncovered a body part during a morning walk.
Authorities speculate that stray dogs may have disturbed the remains, parts of which were scattered. Investigations are underway as a police dog squad has been deployed to aid in identifying the deceased, according to Iglas Circle Officer Rajiv Dwivedi.
