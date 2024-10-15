Tragedy Strikes Lebanon: Women and Children Fall Victim to Airstrike

A deadly airstrike hit a residential building in northern Lebanon on Monday, claiming the lives of 22 people, as confirmed by the U.N. human rights office. The majority of the casualties were women and children, sparking international humanitarian law concerns.

The incident, involving a four-story building, is among the latest in escalating tensions that have prompted urgent calls for investigations into compliance with the principles of war. The attack's aftermath raises questions about the adherence to the principles of distinction, proportion, and proportionality.

Amidst this turmoil, the U.N. refugee agency highlighted the subsequent Israeli evacuation orders affecting over 25% of Lebanon, with civilians abandoning their homes under military evacuation directives, often leaving with little more than the clothes on their backs.

(With inputs from agencies.)