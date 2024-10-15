Left Menu

Identity Hunt After Rajouri Gunbattle

Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency has shared images of two unidentified terrorists killed in a November 2023 gunbattle in Rajouri district. The incident, which also resulted in the death of five soldiers, prompted public notices for identification via newspapers. Officials aim to uncover the terrorists' identities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The State Investigation Agency of Jammu and Kashmir Police has sought public assistance in identifying two terrorists killed in a gunbattle in Rajouri district.

The encounter on November 22-23, 2023, also claimed the lives of five soldiers in the Kalakote belt's Baajimaal area, officials confirmed.

Public notices featuring the terrorists' images have been published in newspapers, urging those with information to come forward, as the officers aim to ascertain their identities through media appeals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

