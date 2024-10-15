Identity Hunt After Rajouri Gunbattle

The State Investigation Agency of Jammu and Kashmir Police has sought public assistance in identifying two terrorists killed in a gunbattle in Rajouri district.

The encounter on November 22-23, 2023, also claimed the lives of five soldiers in the Kalakote belt's Baajimaal area, officials confirmed.

Public notices featuring the terrorists' images have been published in newspapers, urging those with information to come forward, as the officers aim to ascertain their identities through media appeals.

(With inputs from agencies.)