High Altitude Drones: India's Strategic Boost

India has taken a major step by finalizing an agreement with the U.S. to acquire 31 advanced MQ-9B SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian drones, the country's defense ministry announced.

The negotiation process, which initiated in 2018, is poised to enhance India's surveillance and intelligence operations, aligning with U.S. efforts to wean India off Russian military purchases while addressing China's growing power. The deal gained approval from India's top defense committee last year and was recently sanctioned by the Pentagon.

These drones will primarily bolster naval operations in the Indian Ocean, although China's and Pakistan's advanced air defense mechanisms could restrict their use along India's land borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)