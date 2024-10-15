Delhi Court Extends Engineer Rashid's Bail Amid Health Concerns
A Delhi court extended the interim bail for Jammu and Kashmir MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, amid concerns for his father's health. The National Investigation Agency did not oppose the application, prompting the court to delay the decision on Rashid's regular bail to October 28.
A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Jammu and Kashmir MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid in a terror-funding case until October 28 due to his father's health concerns.
Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh granted the extension after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) confirmed it had no objections.
The decision on Rashid's regular bail plea has been postponed until October 28. Rashid's counsel assured the court that no conditions set for the bail had been violated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
