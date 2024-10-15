Left Menu

Delhi Court Extends Engineer Rashid's Bail Amid Health Concerns

A Delhi court extended the interim bail for Jammu and Kashmir MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, amid concerns for his father's health. The National Investigation Agency did not oppose the application, prompting the court to delay the decision on Rashid's regular bail to October 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:54 IST
Delhi Court Extends Engineer Rashid's Bail Amid Health Concerns
Engineer Rashid
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Jammu and Kashmir MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid in a terror-funding case until October 28 due to his father's health concerns.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh granted the extension after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) confirmed it had no objections.

The decision on Rashid's regular bail plea has been postponed until October 28. Rashid's counsel assured the court that no conditions set for the bail had been violated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024