High Court Greenlights Senate Vote on Gachagua's Fate

Kenya's high court has permitted the Senate vote on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment. The Vice President faces allegations of inciting ethnic hatred and embezzling funds. Gachagua refutes these claims, calling them a 'political lynching'. The Senate will deliberate on his impeachment this Wednesday and Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:57 IST
The political drama in Kenya intensifies as the high court declines to block a Senate vote on the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Accused of inciting ethnic animosity and embezzlement, Gachagua stands at the center of stormy political waters. Opposition lawmakers joined forces with allies of President William Ruto to vote in favor of his removal in parliament last week, escalating the issue to the Senate.

Despite Gachagua's dismissal of the allegations as falsehoods constituting a 'political lynching', the Senate is slated to deliberate on his impeachment this Wednesday and Thursday, with the nation's political future hanging in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

