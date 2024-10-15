High Court Greenlights Senate Vote on Gachagua's Fate

The political drama in Kenya intensifies as the high court declines to block a Senate vote on the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Accused of inciting ethnic animosity and embezzlement, Gachagua stands at the center of stormy political waters. Opposition lawmakers joined forces with allies of President William Ruto to vote in favor of his removal in parliament last week, escalating the issue to the Senate.

Despite Gachagua's dismissal of the allegations as falsehoods constituting a 'political lynching', the Senate is slated to deliberate on his impeachment this Wednesday and Thursday, with the nation's political future hanging in the balance.

