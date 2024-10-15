Diplomatic Row: Canada's Allegations Against India Unravel

In a diplomatic standoff, several former diplomats criticized Canada's accusations tying Indian diplomats in Ottawa to the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. They argued that New Delhi has taken appropriate retaliatory steps.

Former ambassadors labeled Ottawa's allegations as false propaganda, driven by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's desperation to garner support from radical elements within Canada as his electoral prospects dim.

The diplomatic tension between India and Canada intensified when Ottawa implicated the Indian high commissioner in the probe. India's firm refutation of these claims included the expulsion of six Canadian diplomats. The dispute highlights Canada's purported tolerance towards pro-Khalistan elements operating from its soil, according to Indian officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)