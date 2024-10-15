Left Menu

Bribery Scandal: Two Delhi Police Officers Arrested

The CBI arrested two Delhi Police officers in Burari for allegedly taking a Rs 10 lakh bribe to avoid implicating a complainant in a case. The officers initially demanded Rs 1.5 crore. Inspector Sandeep Ahlawat and Sub-Inspector Bhupesh Kumar were caught in a CBI trap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two officers of the Delhi Police on Tuesday for allegedly accepting a bribe to avoid implicating an individual in a fabricated case, sources revealed.

The accused, Inspector Sandeep Ahlawat and Sub-Inspector Bhupesh Kumar, were stationed at Burari. They are said to have demanded an exorbitant Rs 1.5 crore, the CBI says. The duo allegedly agreed to a lower amount of Rs 1 crore, with a part payment of Rs 10 lakh.

The bribery transaction was carefully monitored by the CBI, which set up a sting operation resulting in the capture of Sub-Inspector Kumar accepting the cash. Inspector Ahlawat was soon arrested thereafter, affirming CBI's commitment to rooting out corruption within law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

