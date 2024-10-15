U.S. Urges Israel: Address Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis or Risk Military Aid

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have called for urgent measures by Israel to address the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza. According to reports on Tuesday, the officials warned that failing to act could have serious implications on U.S. military aid.

In a letter dated October 13, Blinken and Austin expressed the U.S. government's growing concerns over the situation and urged Israeli officials to reverse the negative trend. The letter, made public by an Axios reporter, also noted the absence of comments from both the U.S. State Department and Israeli government representatives.

The release of the letter coincides with Israeli military activities intensifying in northern Gaza, raising alarm over restricted access to essential humanitarian aid for residents. References were made to a National Security Memorandum insisting that U.S. reports must verify if Israel's use of American weapons complies with both U.S. and international laws.

