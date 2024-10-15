Left Menu

U.S. Urges Israel: Address Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis or Risk Military Aid

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have urged Israel to take immediate action to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza. A recent letter warns that failure to act may result in legal repercussions affecting U.S. military aid. Concerns grow amid expanded Israeli operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:53 IST
U.S. Urges Israel: Address Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis or Risk Military Aid

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have called for urgent measures by Israel to address the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza. According to reports on Tuesday, the officials warned that failing to act could have serious implications on U.S. military aid.

In a letter dated October 13, Blinken and Austin expressed the U.S. government's growing concerns over the situation and urged Israeli officials to reverse the negative trend. The letter, made public by an Axios reporter, also noted the absence of comments from both the U.S. State Department and Israeli government representatives.

The release of the letter coincides with Israeli military activities intensifying in northern Gaza, raising alarm over restricted access to essential humanitarian aid for residents. References were made to a National Security Memorandum insisting that U.S. reports must verify if Israel's use of American weapons complies with both U.S. and international laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024