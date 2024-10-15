ZPM-HPC Alliance Pushes for Change in Sinlung Hills

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has sharply criticized previous state administrations, accusing them of failing to honor the 2018 peace accord with the Hmar community. Addressing campaign rallies for the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) polls, Lalduhoma underscored his government's increased funding for development projects.

Lalduhoma highlighted that past governments provided insufficient development funds for the SHC, whereas his administration has notably increased financial allocations. He further stressed his commitment to infrastructure improvements, particularly in roads, education, and healthcare, for the Hmar community.

The upcoming SHC elections are crucial, marking the second such event since the council's establishment. With 23,789 eligible voters, candidates, including 11,914 women, will contest for their seats on November 5. The election results will influence future development and autonomy for the region's Hmar populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)