Israel's Industrial Push to Combat Drone Threats
Israel's government is engaging its industry to enhance military capabilities against aerial drones from Iran and Hezbollah. A competition among companies will lead to rapid technology development. Recent drone attacks highlight the urgency, prompting significant investment and collaboration with top defense firms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:47 IST
Israel's government is intensifying efforts to enhance the military's capability to intercept aerial drones, a threat posed by Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia.
On Tuesday, the Defence Ministry announced a competition among eight major and minor companies, aiming to select technologies for swift development and operational deployment within months.
Recent incidents, including a drone attack by Hezbollah, underscore the pressing threat, leading to considerable investments by Israel's defense sector giants such as Elbit Systems, Rafael, and Israel Aerospace Industries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- drones
- Hezbollah
- Iran
- Defence Ministry
- military
- technology
- interception
- defense firms
- UAV
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese Military Boosts Combat Readiness in South China Sea
Chinese Military Escalates South China Sea Patrols Amid Rising Tensions
UPDATE 1-US bomber set to participate in South Korea military parade, drawing ire of North
FCI to Upgrade Surveillance Systems in 561 Depots with Modern IP-Based CCTV Technology
Sikh American Leader Urges Investment Boost and Military Academy for Punjab