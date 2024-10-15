Israel's Industrial Push to Combat Drone Threats

Israel's government is intensifying efforts to enhance the military's capability to intercept aerial drones, a threat posed by Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia.

On Tuesday, the Defence Ministry announced a competition among eight major and minor companies, aiming to select technologies for swift development and operational deployment within months.

Recent incidents, including a drone attack by Hezbollah, underscore the pressing threat, leading to considerable investments by Israel's defense sector giants such as Elbit Systems, Rafael, and Israel Aerospace Industries.

