Israel's Industrial Push to Combat Drone Threats

Israel's government is engaging its industry to enhance military capabilities against aerial drones from Iran and Hezbollah. A competition among companies will lead to rapid technology development. Recent drone attacks highlight the urgency, prompting significant investment and collaboration with top defense firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:47 IST
Israel's government is intensifying efforts to enhance the military's capability to intercept aerial drones, a threat posed by Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia.

On Tuesday, the Defence Ministry announced a competition among eight major and minor companies, aiming to select technologies for swift development and operational deployment within months.

Recent incidents, including a drone attack by Hezbollah, underscore the pressing threat, leading to considerable investments by Israel's defense sector giants such as Elbit Systems, Rafael, and Israel Aerospace Industries.

