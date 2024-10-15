Kerala High Court Delivers Justice in 2015 DYFI Activist Murder Case
The Kerala High Court sentenced seven IUML workers to life imprisonment for the 2015 murder of DYFI activist C K Shibin. The court had overturned an acquittal by the Kozhikode sessions court following an appeal from the state and Shibin's father. The convicts were fined and damages awarded to Shibin's family.
The Kerala High Court has delivered a landmark verdict by sentencing seven Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) members to life imprisonment in the 2015 murder case of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activist C K Shibin. The ruling was announced on Tuesday.
The case was revisited after the Kerala High Court set aside a previous acquittal order from the Kozhikode additional sessions court on October 4. The appeal was lodged by the state and the victim's father, demanding justice.
Justices P B Suresh Kumar and C Pratheep Kumar, who presided over the case, also mandated that each convict pay a fine of Rs 1,10,000. A significant portion of this amount, Rs 5,00,000, will be directed to Shibin's father, while the remaining sum will be distributed among those injured in the incident.
