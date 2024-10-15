Kerala High Court Delivers Justice in 2015 DYFI Activist Murder Case

The Kerala High Court has delivered a landmark verdict by sentencing seven Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) members to life imprisonment in the 2015 murder case of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activist C K Shibin. The ruling was announced on Tuesday.

The case was revisited after the Kerala High Court set aside a previous acquittal order from the Kozhikode additional sessions court on October 4. The appeal was lodged by the state and the victim's father, demanding justice.

Justices P B Suresh Kumar and C Pratheep Kumar, who presided over the case, also mandated that each convict pay a fine of Rs 1,10,000. A significant portion of this amount, Rs 5,00,000, will be directed to Shibin's father, while the remaining sum will be distributed among those injured in the incident.

