Left Menu

Kerala High Court Delivers Justice in 2015 DYFI Activist Murder Case

The Kerala High Court sentenced seven IUML workers to life imprisonment for the 2015 murder of DYFI activist C K Shibin. The court had overturned an acquittal by the Kozhikode sessions court following an appeal from the state and Shibin's father. The convicts were fined and damages awarded to Shibin's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:17 IST
Kerala High Court Delivers Justice in 2015 DYFI Activist Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has delivered a landmark verdict by sentencing seven Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) members to life imprisonment in the 2015 murder case of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activist C K Shibin. The ruling was announced on Tuesday.

The case was revisited after the Kerala High Court set aside a previous acquittal order from the Kozhikode additional sessions court on October 4. The appeal was lodged by the state and the victim's father, demanding justice.

Justices P B Suresh Kumar and C Pratheep Kumar, who presided over the case, also mandated that each convict pay a fine of Rs 1,10,000. A significant portion of this amount, Rs 5,00,000, will be directed to Shibin's father, while the remaining sum will be distributed among those injured in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024