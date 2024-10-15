Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Scooter Parking Dispute in Chamoli District

Prohibitory orders were imposed in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district following a minor dispute between two groups over scooter parking. The situation remains under control with ongoing monitoring by police. Authorities encourage residents to maintain calm and brotherhood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions heightened in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district as prohibitory orders came into effect after a small-scale argument over scooter parking intensified between two diverse groups.

Authorities, including Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari, confirmed that decisive measures have been enacted, bolstering police presence in Gauchar and Karnaprayag.

With the situation deemed under control but still monitored, Police Superintendent Sarvesh Panwar appealed for public restraint and harmony. An official complaint from one involved party has led to the registration of a case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

