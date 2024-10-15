Tensions Rise Over Scooter Parking Dispute in Chamoli District

Tensions heightened in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district as prohibitory orders came into effect after a small-scale argument over scooter parking intensified between two diverse groups.

Authorities, including Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari, confirmed that decisive measures have been enacted, bolstering police presence in Gauchar and Karnaprayag.

With the situation deemed under control but still monitored, Police Superintendent Sarvesh Panwar appealed for public restraint and harmony. An official complaint from one involved party has led to the registration of a case.

(With inputs from agencies.)