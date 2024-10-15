Tensions Rise Over Scooter Parking Dispute in Chamoli District
Prohibitory orders were imposed in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district following a minor dispute between two groups over scooter parking. The situation remains under control with ongoing monitoring by police. Authorities encourage residents to maintain calm and brotherhood.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Tensions heightened in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district as prohibitory orders came into effect after a small-scale argument over scooter parking intensified between two diverse groups.
Authorities, including Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari, confirmed that decisive measures have been enacted, bolstering police presence in Gauchar and Karnaprayag.
With the situation deemed under control but still monitored, Police Superintendent Sarvesh Panwar appealed for public restraint and harmony. An official complaint from one involved party has led to the registration of a case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chamoli
- dispute
- scooter
- parking
- prohibitory
- orders
- Gauchar
- Karnaprayag
- tension
- peace
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Singapore Court Orders Lee Hsien Yang to Pay Defamation Damages to Ministers
Israeli Military Orders Evacuation of Lebanese Border Communities
Israeli military orders the evacuation of nearly two dozen Lebanese communities near the border, reports AP.
AAP Leader Denounces Delhi's Prohibitory Order as 'Tughlaqi Farmaan'
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Orders Major Police Reshuffle Amid Rising Tensions