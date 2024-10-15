Tensions Escalate: Lebanon Airstrike Sparks Global Outcry

An Israeli airstrike on a northern Lebanon apartment building, resulting in at least 22 fatalities, requires independent scrutiny, the United Nations' human rights office insisted on Tuesday. The incident has stirred international concern regarding its adherence to the laws of war, as pronounced by Jeremy Laurence, a spokesperson for the UN's human rights office.

The Israeli military maintained it targeted a Hezbollah-linked site and would investigate civilian casualties. This attack, situated in Aito, a Christian-dominated area, has heightened local anxieties about potential extended Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

In response, Hezbollah's acting leader vowed increased rocket attacks against Israel. This escalates the already tense backdrop of conflict, with additional US military support arriving in Israel, indicating a potentially broader regional engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)