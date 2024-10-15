Left Menu

Amit Shah Urges IPS Officers for Ruthless Action Against Anti-National Activities

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed new IPS officers, urging them to adopt a ruthless approach against anti-national activities. He emphasized the protection of citizens' rights, especially for the poor, children, and women, highlighting the constitutional equal rights for all, and the critical role of police in safeguarding these rights.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the probationers of the 2023 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS), urging young officers to adopt a ruthless approach against anti-national activities. Shah emphasized the paramount importance of protecting the fundamental rights of citizens.

He highlighted the critical role police play in ensuring justice and minimizing crimes. Shah stated the importance of safeguarding the rights of the vulnerable, such as the poor, children, and women, stressing that national security encompasses citizen security.

Shah noted the success in reducing violence in previously troubled areas like Jammu and Kashmir. He lauded the progress made by security forces and hinted at new criminal laws and technological advancements to streamline justice delivery.

