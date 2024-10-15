Amit Shah Urges IPS Officers for Ruthless Action Against Anti-National Activities
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed new IPS officers, urging them to adopt a ruthless approach against anti-national activities. He emphasized the protection of citizens' rights, especially for the poor, children, and women, highlighting the constitutional equal rights for all, and the critical role of police in safeguarding these rights.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the probationers of the 2023 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS), urging young officers to adopt a ruthless approach against anti-national activities. Shah emphasized the paramount importance of protecting the fundamental rights of citizens.
He highlighted the critical role police play in ensuring justice and minimizing crimes. Shah stated the importance of safeguarding the rights of the vulnerable, such as the poor, children, and women, stressing that national security encompasses citizen security.
Shah noted the success in reducing violence in previously troubled areas like Jammu and Kashmir. He lauded the progress made by security forces and hinted at new criminal laws and technological advancements to streamline justice delivery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Power hungry JMM-Congress playing with national security: PM Modi in Hazaribag.
Pakistani Government Bans Pashtun Tahafuz Movement: National Security Concerns Raised
Cerebras Systems' IPO Faces Uncertainty Amid National Security Review
Terrier Cyber Quest 2024: Bridging Tech Expertise with National Security
Israel's Reputational Crisis: From National Security to Global Criticism