Fraud Allegations in BJP Membership Drive
Authorities registered an FIR against a man for allegedly offering to enroll 100,000 members for the BJP in exchange for money. The complaint, filed by BJP city unit's legal cell convener, reveals the suspect pretended to be a BJP worker, aiming to financially exploit the party's membership drive.
Law enforcement has filed a First Information Report against a man accused of promising to enroll 100,000 members for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a financial fee, according to official sources.
The man allegedly posed as a BJP worker and offered to recruit new members for Rs 5 each, as detailed in a complaint by Nimesh Pathak, the convener of the city unit's legal cell. Pathak claims the man possessed information on beneficiaries of government schemes and local residents.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia informed PTI that ongoing efforts are being made to identify the individual behind these fraudulent claims, as this act might significantly damage the party's reputation.
